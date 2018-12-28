Investors Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $409.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $262.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $147.88 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $68.17
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.
In other news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,273 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 28,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,268,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
