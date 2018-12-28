Investors Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $409.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $262.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $147.88 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $68.17

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,273 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 28,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,268,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/investors-buy-exxon-mobil-xom-on-weakness.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.