Investors Buy High Volume of Randgold Resources Put Options (GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 708 put options on the company. This is an increase of 645% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.27. Randgold Resources has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Randgold Resources by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Randgold Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Randgold Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Randgold Resources by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Randgold Resources by 45.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 186,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

