Investors Buy iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $106.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.51 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Select Dividend ETF had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Select Dividend ETF traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $88.70

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7547 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

