Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $60.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.86 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $34.77

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7,674.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 771,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 761,818 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

