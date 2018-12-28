Investors Buy Shares of ONEOK (OKE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $68.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.26 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, ONEOK had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. ONEOK traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $53.32

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONEOK by 827.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ONEOK by 205.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

