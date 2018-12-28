Investors Buy Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $206.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.57 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Philip Morris International had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $66.68

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 266.6% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

