Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 759 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.58. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,520 shares in the company, valued at $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-call-options-on-applied-optoelectronics-aaoi.html.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.