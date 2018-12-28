Investors Sell Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Investors sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading on Friday. $1,588.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,635.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.77 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $156.23

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.36.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 867,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 809,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,961,810,000 after purchasing an additional 485,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/investors-sell-shares-of-apple-aapl-on-strength-aapl.html.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.