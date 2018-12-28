Investors Sell Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) on Strength (FREL)

Investors sold shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $3.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.03 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $22.26

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period.

