Investors Sell Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength (TXN)

Traders sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $94.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $165.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.86 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Texas Instruments had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $0.83 for the day and closed at $93.81

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

