Investors Sell The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Traders sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $87.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.43 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $47.53

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. HSBC set a $61.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $457,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

