IQ.cash Reaches Market Cap of $24,811.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 9% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $24,811.00 and $196.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.02347490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00152414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00201146 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025785 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025785 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.