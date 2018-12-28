IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (AGGP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:AGGP opened at $18.84 on Friday. IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

