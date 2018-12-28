IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5998 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROOF opened at $21.84 on Friday. IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/iq-us-real-estate-small-cap-etf-roof-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-60-per-share.html.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.