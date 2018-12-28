IQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $15.63. IQIYI shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 10032302 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQIYI by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IQIYI by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,040,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $71,565,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

