iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (DEWJ) Announces $0.20 Semiannual Dividend

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (BATS:DEWJ) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
Shares of BATS DEWJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $31.30.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.