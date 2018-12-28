iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (DEWJ) Announces $0.20 Semiannual Dividend

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (BATS:DEWJ) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of BATS DEWJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

