iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,833 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $30.40 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $3.1036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $12.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.84%.

