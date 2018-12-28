iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3493 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (HEWY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/ishares-currency-hedged-msci-south-korea-etf-hewy-raises-dividend-to-0-35-per-share.html.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.