iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8298 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

NYSEARCA HYGH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 12,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,651. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

