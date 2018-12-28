iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Declares $0.02 Semiannual Dividend

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 5,263,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

