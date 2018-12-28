ISHARES TR/CORE CONSERVATIVE A (AOK) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ISHARES TR/CORE CONSERVATIVE A (NYSEARCA:AOK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/CORE CONSERVATIVE A’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

AOK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 796,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,436. ISHARES TR/CORE CONSERVATIVE A has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

ISHARES TR/CORE CONSERVATIVE A Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

