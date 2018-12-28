J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,510 Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIU. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

CIU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.69. 226,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,795. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

About iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

