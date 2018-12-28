J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries makes up about 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 582,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,222. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $741.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

