Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,298 Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

In other news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $92,504.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $380,006 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/jane-street-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-13298-silicon-laboratories-slab.html.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.