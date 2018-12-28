Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

GCOW opened at $27.73 on Friday.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/jane-street-group-llc-trims-stake-in-pacer-global-cash-cows-dividend-etf-gcow.html.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.