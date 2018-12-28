JET8 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,351.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $631,309.00 and approximately $22,351.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.02355457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00148349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00198278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025954 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025988 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,526,899 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.