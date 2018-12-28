Joseph F. Puishys Buys 10,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Joseph F. Puishys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APOG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

