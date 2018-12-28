JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) Raises Dividend to $1.37 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.3702 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $16.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BATS:JPGB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

