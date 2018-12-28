Just Eat (JE) PT Set at GBX 930 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

