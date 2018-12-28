Kalkulus Trading Up 3.2% This Week (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Kalkulus has a market capitalization of $440,747.00 and approximately $30,175.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalkulus has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kalkulus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005443 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kalkulus Coin Profile

Kalkulus (CRYPTO:KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 14,785,852 coins and its circulating supply is 14,110,772 coins. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team.

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

Kalkulus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalkulus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalkulus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

