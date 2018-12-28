Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kamada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 104,397 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

