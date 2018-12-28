Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (KYN) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.14. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2568031 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $255,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,617.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody Meraz bought 2,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $385,325.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $568,840 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,892,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

