KEMET (KEM) & Electronic Systems Technology (ELST) Head-To-Head Analysis

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Electronic Systems Technology does not pay a dividend. KEMET pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of KEMET shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of KEMET shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KEMET has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KEMET and Electronic Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

KEMET presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.39%. Given KEMET’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KEMET is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares KEMET and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET 7.18% 27.21% 10.72% Electronic Systems Technology -26.43% -19.03% -18.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KEMET and Electronic Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET $1.20 billion 0.84 $254.52 million $1.62 10.88 Electronic Systems Technology $1.42 million 1.42 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

KEMET has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Summary

KEMET beats Electronic Systems Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and distributors in various industries, including automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy. It sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.