KemPharm (KMPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,012,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in KemPharm by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KemPharm by 101.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

