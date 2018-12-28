Keystone Investment Trust (KIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,460.00

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and last traded at GBX 1,462.50 ($19.11), with a volume of 18597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a GBX 39.75 ($0.52) dividend. This is an increase from Keystone Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The business of the Company consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital, mainly from United Kingdom investments. The investment portfolio of the Trust comprises quoted and unquoted investments.

