KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 3,422.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 178,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $19.06 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 530.45 and a quick ratio of 530.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 56.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $163,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/kkr-real-estate-finance-trust-inc-kref-holdings-raised-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.