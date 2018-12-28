KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. KNOT Offshore Partners reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $70.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 72.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 64.8% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $590.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.49.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

