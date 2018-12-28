Kornit Digital (KRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 0.74. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

