Kroger Co (KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

In other Kroger news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $524,433.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,037.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,881 shares of company stock worth $3,266,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 290.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,967. Kroger has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

