Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported sales of $213.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year sales of $768.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $945.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,972.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 157.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 365,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,142. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.