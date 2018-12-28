La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

