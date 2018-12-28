La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZB stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

