Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,314 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Lamb Weston worth $38,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of LW opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

