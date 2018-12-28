Landec (LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.68. Landec has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Landec by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,496,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Landec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.