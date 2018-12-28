Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $4.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. Lear reported earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $18.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of LEA opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $206.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 250.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 2,220.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.