LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company’s holdings include LegacyTexas Bank. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and consumer deposit and lending products, title and insurance services through its bank subsidiaries, LegacyTexas Title and LegacyTexas Insurance. It also offers brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment products. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LTXB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTXB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

