Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in CGI (GIB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.41% of CGI worth $74,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,999,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,670,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,644,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after buying an additional 155,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,881,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. CGI has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

