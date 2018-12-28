Legal & General Group Plc Has $66.70 Million Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $66,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

