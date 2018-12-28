Legal & General Group Plc Has $71.97 Million Stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.36% of Ctrip.Com International worth $71,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,861,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,374 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

