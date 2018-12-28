Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.47.

Shares of TREE opened at $219.95 on Friday. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $1,929,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,359.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 181,491 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lendingtree by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after acquiring an additional 180,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lendingtree by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lendingtree by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,742,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

